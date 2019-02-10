- Above are the top five moments from last Friday's Impact. Starting at number five: The Rascalz defeat Desi Hit Squad, Rich Swann and Willie Mack take down oVe, Sami Callihan crushes Puma King, Kiera Hogan pins Allie, and at number one, Pentagon Jr. and Fenix win the Impact World Tag Titles.

- Scarlett Bordeaux is putting the Knockouts Division on notice, she'll be making her in-ring debut at the upcoming Impact tapings in Las Vegas. The tapings will take place from February 15 through February 17 at Sam's Town Live.

The Smokeshow is about to bring her own brand of sexy to the wrestling ring. @Lady_Scarlett13 debuts in Las Vegas! #IMPACT



WATCH NOW - https://t.co/jyZYT6QL46 pic.twitter.com/7Suex06KSx — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 9, 2019

- Impact Wrestling announced the matches for next week's episode of Impact: Uncaged.

* Taya Valkyire (c) vs. Tessa Blanchard (Impact Knockouts Championship Street Fight)

* Johnny Nitro (c) vs. Brian Cage vs. Killer Kross vs. Moose (Impact World Championship)

* Team AAA (Puma King, Aero Star, Vikingo, and Psycho Clown) vs. Team Impact (Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Eli Drake, and Fallah Bahh)

* Ethan Page vs. Willie Mack