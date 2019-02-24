Soon-to-be WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman took to Twitter recently to wish "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair a happy birthday, who turns 70 years old on Monday. After wishing Flair, Waltman revealed the reason why he was let go from WCW in the 90s for a very short period.

Waltman noted that he was already in hot water with WCW for using profanity on a previous episode of Monday Nitro. Waltman would then get fired for pulling Flair's trunks down on another episode of Nitro, only to get re-hired later in the night.

"Eric fired & rehired me the same night for pulling Ric's trunks down, showing his ass on tv," Waltman tweeted. "I was already on the sh*t list for using profanity picked up live on Nitro a few weeks earlier."

Waltman was first spotted on WCW television in 1996, joining the New World Order that September. He would take the name of Syxx, and was a fixture of the company from his debut until a neck injury in October of 1997. A few months later, Waltman was subsequently and notoriously fired by Eric Bischoff via Federal Express, and made his return to WWE the night after WrestleMania XIV, as part of the reformed D-Generation X.

X-Pac, along with Road Dogg, Billy Gunn, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, Triple H and Joanie "Chyna" Lauer, will be taking their place into the WWE Hall of Fame on Apr. 6, the night before WrestleMania. The ceremony takes place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, and tickets are currently on sale through Ticketmaster.