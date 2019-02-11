- The video above is a look at the top five jaw-dropping moments from the LAX (Santana & Ortiz) vs. Lucha Bros. (Fenix & Pentagon Jr.) match on last Friday's episode of Impact Wrestling. The match ended with the Lucha Bros. winning via pinfall to obtain their first Impact World Tag Titles.

- All Elite Wrestling shared on their Twitter the seating chart for Double Or Nothing. Tickets go on sale on February 13. Double Or Nothing will be taking place on May 25, 2019, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

- ROH shared via their Twitter, Zack Sabre Jr. confirming that he will be a part of G1 Supercard 2019 on April 6 at Madison Square Garden. The event is presented by both Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling. You can watch Sabre's announcement below: