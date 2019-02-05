Seth Rollins And AJ Styles Injury Updates

As we previously reported, Seth Rollins and AJ Styles have been out of action since The Royal Rumble.

AJ Styles has a hernia, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Styles is advertised for tonight's SmackDown Live, as well as this weekend's SmackDown live events.

Seth Rollins has been dealing with a bad back. WWE is reportedly just resting Rollins up, and the injury is said to not be serious enough to threaten his scheduled match against WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania.

Rollins was scheduled to be at last night's RAW, but never appeared on television. Post Wrestling reported over the weekend that he will not be working live events for the foreseeable future, and will not be getting physical on WWE television over the next month. Despite this, WWE has him advertised for this weekend's RAW live events.