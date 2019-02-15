- As noted, a new documentary on WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry will premiere after WWE Elimination Chamber goes off the air on the WWE Network this Sunday night. "The Mark Henry Story" is scheduled to run for one hour. Above is a preview clip with Henry talking about facing The Undertaker at WrestleMania 22. Below is another preview clip with JBL, Big Show and others discussing the incredible feats of strength by The World's Strongest Man.

- Seth Rollins is currently scheduled to be at Sunday's WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on what Rollins will be doing, if anything besides visiting, but it's worth noting that he will be there. Rollins is also scheduled for Monday's post-Chamber RAW from Lafayette, LA.

As noted earlier this week, Rollins has been dealing with a back injury for some time but WWE officials are hoping he will be able to rest & heal up before WrestleMania 35 so that he will be as close to 100% as possible for the match with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. It will be interesting to see if Rollins gets physical with Lesnar on the February 25 RAW from Atlanta, which is the next show that Lesnar is booked for.

- Former WWE Champion JBL is partnering with not-for-profit charity The Bhubesi Pride Foundation to open a rugby & sports facility in East Africa. Gareth Nokes, who worked with JBL on the Beyond Rugby Bermuda program, is also working with him on this project. The complex in the country of Malawi will include classrooms and accommodations, built on a seven-acre plot of land in the capital city of Lilongwe. JBL and his partners have launched a GoFundMe campaign at this link to raise funds for the project. They have raised £13,511 of their £60,000 goal as of this writing, raised by 98 people in 23 days.

Below is JBL's recent tweet to Elon Musk on the project, Gareth's recent tweet to Madonna, and a few recent tweets from the Foundation, which is based in the UK. WWE has also given Twitter and website promotion to the campaign this week.

Hey @elonmusk we need some help. Building a facility in Malawi that will change thousands of lives-dealing with extreme poverty. We need some solar power and batteries/know anyone who can help? https://t.co/iotfNJfWBN — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) February 13, 2019

@Madonna would you please support the @bhubesipride Malawi Project? @JCLayfield and I are helping to raise awareness and funds to build a sports/education facility in rural Lilongwe. We would be very grateful! https://t.co/X5ZgLPH2fc — Gareth Nokes (@nokesy) February 11, 2019

Accomm foundations & bricks to cover compacted soil below floor slab: done; septic tank base slab & side walls 75%; water tower base & walls 75%; 130 trees & flowers planted near netball courts, canteen garden and accom block; composting pitch soil. @nokesy @Czarnikow @JCLayfield — Bhubesi Pride (@bhubesipride) February 14, 2019

The challenges of selecting an appropriate solar system to power our site... in Lilongwe, Malawi. Why is the process of finding the right system so difficult? And providers seem in the game just to make money. Help navigating this welcomed! @nokesy @Czarnikow — Bhubesi Pride (@bhubesipride) February 12, 2019