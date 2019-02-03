Seth Rollins Misses Weekend WWE Live Events, Sasha Banks Note, WWE Declares Quarterly Dividend

- Seth Rollins and Sasha Banks did not work this weekend's RAW live events, although they were advertised for the shows. No reason was given as to why they didn't appear. Both Rollins and Banks are scheduled for Monday's RAW in Portland, Oregon.

- Before RAW, Sasha will be appearing at the Cricket Wireless store located at 1307 NE 102 Ave Ste S in Portland from 10 a.m. to noon this Monday.

- WWE declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on March 25, 2019, to stockholders of record on March 15, 2019, with an ex-dividend date of March 14, 2019. The annual yield on the dividend is 0.6 percent.