- Above is the latest episode of WWE's "List This!" series with Vic Joseph looking at 5 forgotten moments with WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar - Lesnar visiting Triple H's office at WWE HQ in May 2013, Lesnar stealing WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin's four wheeler in 2004, Lesnar getting his hands on Paul Heyman during a 2006 Steel Cage match, Lesnar destroying Rey Mysterio at SmackDown in San Diego in 2003, Lesnar dominating WWE Hall of Famer "Mr. Perfect" Curt Hennig in 2002.

- WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan will reunite on stage for a special discussion and Q&A on Friday, March 1 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City, NJ. The "Legends of the Ring" event will be moderated by WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart. The event will begin at 8pm ET inside the Sound Waves area of the casino. $79 tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

- As noted, SmackDown Tag Team Champion Shane McMahon recently filmed an episode of "NCIS: Los Angeles" for CBS. Shane took to Twitter and revealed that his episode will air on Sunday, March 31. He tweeted the following: