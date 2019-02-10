Silas Young has been with Ring of Honor since 2012 and first wrestled for the company in 2007. He is one of the longest-tenured wrestlers in the company and it doesn't appear that he's looking to go elsewhere.

Young joined The Roman Show where he talked about loving his current role with ROH and why he's turned down opportunities to head to WWE.

"This isn't the type of business that you can work like a regular job that you can work for 30 years in the same place, God-willing, that he would allow my body to survive that long," Young said. "I'd love to wrestle as long as my body allows me to, but at the end of the day it is a business. Money is important, but money is not everything in life. Being comfortable enjoying what you do and having creative freedom allowing to see my family regularly and happiness is a big key to life. You can make all the money in the world, but if you are not happy what good is that money?"

Back in November, Young mentioned to Wrestling Inc that his contract was up at the end of the year and he wasn't opposed to talking to WWE. But he stressed that he was going to do what was best for him and his family, and he ultimately re-signed with ROH.

What ROH allows him to do with his "Last Real Man" gimmick is something appealing to Young as that freedom may not have been available in WWE.

"You see guys that work for WWE regularly asking for a release because they are not allowed that creative freedom," stated Young. "For me, a huge part of Ring of Honor is having the creative freedom after all this wrestling is an art and we are artists."

Young has had a couple of stints in WWE and made his debut there in 2007. After a couple of TV matches, he was then signed to Ohio Valley Wrestling but was released shortly thereafter when WWE dropped its affiliation with OVW.

After then heading to ROH, Young made one last WWE appearance in 2010 before joining ROH full-time. He's stated before that a big factor in him staying with ROH is it allows him more time with his young son who lives in Wisconsin. Had he joined WWE and NXT, Young would have had to relocate to Florida.