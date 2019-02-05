Will Dean Ambrose Be A Part Of WrestleMania Weekend?, Scott Dawson Chips Dash Wilder's Tooth, More

- As seen in the video above, WWE SmackDown stars are dealing with a snowstorm on their way to the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington for tonight's show. Watch as Rusev, Sheamus, Mustafa Ali, and others take on the abundant snowfall during their journey.

- As we previously reported, WWE has confirmed that Dean Ambrose will not be re-signing with the company when his contract expires in April. He will still be a part of WrestleMania weekend, as he will be doing a VIP session at Axxess on the day of WrestleMania, April 7th at 8 a.m. Ambrose & A.J. Styles are the only Superstars with a session that day.

The 2019 WWE Wrestlemania Axxess will have an exclusive pre-sale on Ticketmaster.com tomorrow, Wednesday Feburary 6th at 10 AM. You can purchase tickets with the code DOTCOM.

Here is the schedule for the VIP signing sessions at WrestleMania Axxess this year:

Premium VIP Package - $190

Includes Axxess admission, autograph and professional photo with a VIP WWE Superstar, exclusive VIP line at the event entrance and one 8x10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar

Thursday 4/4 at 8 PM - Charlotte Flair

Friday 4/5 at 6 PM - Ronda Rousey

Friday 4/5 at 8 PM - Shane McMahon

Saturday 4/6 at 8 AM - Seth Rollins

Saturday 4/6 at 10 AM - Becky Lynch

Sunday 4/7 at 12 PM - AJ Styles

VIP Package - $125

Includes Axxess admission, autograph and professional photo with a Premium VIP WWE Superstar, exclusive VIP line at the event entrance and one 8x10 glossy photo of the appearing Superstar

Thursday 4/4 at 8 PM - The New Day

Friday 4/5 at 1 PM - Sasha Banks & Bayley

Friday 4/5 at 3 PM - The Miz & Maryse

Saturday 4/6 at 1 PM - Daniel Bryan

Saturday 4/6 at 3 PM - Braun Strowman

Saturday 4/6 at 6 PM - Asuka

Saturday 4/6 at 8 PM - Tommaso Ciampa & Shayna Baszler

Sunday 4/7 at 8 AM - Dean Ambrose

- Apparently, as they celebrated becoming #1 Contender's for the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions on last night's RAW, Scott Dawson hugged Dash Wilder with such force that he chipped one of his teeth. You can see the clip in the tweet below:

Sometimes we win and Dawson hugs me so hard it chips my tooth. pic.twitter.com/VoawsaPXGK — Dashiel Wheeilder (@DashWilderWWE) February 5, 2019

Source: PWInsider