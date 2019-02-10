Yesterday we asked who you thought would win the Men's Elimination Chamber for the WWE Championship and it was Daniel Bryan retaining in a landslide. Most of you went with Bryan changing the title as the reason WWE will keep his reign going, and also he's had a really good run as champ. There were a few mentions for Styles or Samoa Joe to pick up the title.

Thanks to everyone who responded, here are some of the top comments.

CaptainAmericasBeard:

"Bryan wins. It makes no sense for him to lose it this soon when he is doing such an amazing job as a heel. I have him winning at WrestleMania too."

Walk with Elias:

"They invested a lot of cardboard in that new belt - no way they take it off DB."

nightmare:

"Daniel Bryan is winning the Elimination Chamber for sure and hopefully this finally will be the PPV that the WWE Championship is the main event."

In The Cutt:

"Winner: Bray Wyatt

Mustafa Ali is found laying on the ground backstage during his ring entrance. Out comes Bray Wyatt! Bray Wyatt wins! Harper returns to SD to stop DB/Rowan from attacking Bray.

Fastlane: Bray/Harper vs DB/Rowan

WM35: Bray Wyatt (c) vs Daniel Bryan for the WWE Title

Rowan turns on Daniel Bryan at WM and helps Bray win, thus re-uniting The Wyatt Family."

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes the Elimination Chamber on February 17.