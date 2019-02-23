Between WWE, NXT, and NXT UK, there are currently 17 different champions. Among the following, which is your favorite of the group?

* WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar

* WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

* WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

* WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor

* WWE US Champion R-Truth

* WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy

* WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival

* WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

* WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley

* NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler

* NXT North American Champion The Velveteen Dream

* NXT Tag Team Champions The War Raiders

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne

* NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm

* NXT UK Tag Team Champions Zack Gibson and James Drake

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

