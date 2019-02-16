The first-ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will be crowned this Sunday at WWE Elimination Chamber. Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville, Sasha Banks & Bayley, The IIconics, Nia Jax & Tamina, Liv Morgan & Sarah Logan, and Carmella & Naomi will face off in a tag team Elimination Chamber match to determine the inaugural champs. The match will start with Rose & Deville taking on Banks & Bayley.

Today question: who do you think will be victorious and leave Sunday's PPV with the titles?

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

