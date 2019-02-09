WWE Champion Daniel Bryan will be defending his title inside the elimination chamber against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Mustafa Ali, Samoa Joe, and Jeff Hardy at the WWE Elimination Chamber on February 17.

Despite the odds not being in his favor, do you think Bryan will retain the title? If not, who will will?

