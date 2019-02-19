A "special announcement" is being teased for Wednesday's WWE NXT episode on the WWE Network.

WWE has also announced the following matches and segments for Wednesday's NXT episode:

* Roderick Strong vs. Aleister Black

* Mia Yim vs. Xia Li

* Matt Riddle speaks out on his future

* The Velveteen Dream vs. NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano with the title on the line

Regarding the mystery announcement, WWE posted the following teaser: