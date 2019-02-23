At today's NXT UK Tapings it was announced WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne will face WALTER at NXT TakeOver: New York on April 5.
NXT UK GM Johnny Saint notified Dunne he would be defending the title at the event and Dunne immediately asked for WALTER. The two had a contract signing today to make the match official.
Dunne has been the champion for 643+ days. WALTER debuted with the brand last month at NXT TakeOver: Blackpool.
Wrestling Inc. will have full spoiler's of today's tapings later.
Pete Dunne defends the WWE UK Title at NXT Takeover New York! #NXTUK— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) February 23, 2019
"Give me WALTER"— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) February 23, 2019
Ridgeway got there first, Peter. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/AclUqNW1hb
WWE UK Title Contract Signing. Pete wants this match as much as we do.— Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) February 23, 2019
Cannot. Wait. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/a5CT64iB4f