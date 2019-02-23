NXT UK is taping today from Coventry, England where Rhea Ripley defeated Xia Brookside. After the match, Ripley cut a promo about how she's the most dominant woman in NXT UK, but Viper (aka Piper Niven) cut her off and made her debut with NXT UK. The two would have a bit of a face-off with Viper cutting her own promo afterwards.

As noted, it was reported last month WWE had interest in Viper who participated in the 2017 Mae Young Classic.

Wrestling Inc. will have complete spoilers from today's tapings later.