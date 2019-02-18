As noted earlier, several WWE NXT Superstars were brought to tonight's post-Elimination Chamber edition of RAW from the Cajundome in Lafayette, LA - NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano, Aleister Black and Ricochet.

There are now plans for the four NXT Superstars to appear on tonight's live RAW broadcast, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on if they will be teaming up for a tag team match, or if they will be working singles matches, but we will keep you updated.

On a related note, PWInsider reports that the script for tonight's RAW has been completed. There always changes made to the script throughout the day, and we will keep you updated on any other information that comes out. As noted earlier, via @Wrestlevotes, there was a push at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT this week to make tonight's RAW "feel different," with those in power urging everyone to "think outside the box" when coming up with tonight's creative plans.

