Here are the results from last night's ROH TV Tapings from Lakeland, Florida.

* Vinny Pacifico defeated Beach Body Ryan (Dark Match)

* Jeff Cobb (c) defeated Silas Young (ROH World TV Championship)

* Rush defeated Vinny Marseglia

* Jonathan Gresham defeated Matt Taven via DQ. Post-match, Jay Lethal comes out for the save, Lifeblood then makes there way out to clear The Kingdom out of the ring. Tenille Dashwood gets on the mic and says something needs to be done about Taven's fake title, Lethal destroys it with TK O'Ryan's bat and Vinny Marseglia's ax.

Scoop #10: Jay Lethal destroys Matt Taven's Title belt with TK's baseball bat and Vinny's Axe pic.twitter.com/FvBJagEMye — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) February 9, 2019

* Mayu Iwatani defeated Holidead

* Kenny King defeated Dalton Castle

* Kenny King vs. Marty Scurll at ROH 17th Anniversary PPV.

* Matt Taven calls out Jay Lethal for a match. The Kingdom beat Lethal up. Gresham out to make the save, but is unsuccessful.

* The Briscoes and Silas Young defeated Cheeseburger, Eli Isom, and Ryan Nova

* Beer City Bruiser defeated Joe Keys and Brian Johnston

* Madison Rayne defeated Thunder Rosa

* Zack Sabre Jr. defeated Rocky Romero

* Kelly Klein (c) defeated Stella Grey (ROH Women of Honor World Championship)

* Marty Scurll to challenge for Nick Aldis' NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at the Crockett Cup on April 27.

Scoop #34: But Marty Scurll says he doesn't want to team with him, he wants to challenge Nick Aldis for the NWA Title at The Crockett Cup



Nick Aldis Agrees, the match is on pic.twitter.com/tRkNkyMYZf — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) February 10, 2019

* Bandido, Tracy Williams, and Juice Robinson defeated Dalton Castle and The Boys

* Willie Mack (c) defeated Rhett Titus (NWA National Championship)

* Jay Lethal and Jonathan Gresham defeated Coast 2 Coast

* PCO and Marty Scurll defeated Vinny Marseglia and TK O'Ryan