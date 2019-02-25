WWE taped the following matches tonight in Atlanta, GA for this week's Main Event episode. Thanks to our own Robert Gunier for the spoilers:
* Rezar with Drake Maverick defeated No Way Jose
* Apollo Crews defeated EC3
