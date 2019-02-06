Spoilers: WWE NXT Tapings For Tonight

Remember to join us at 8 pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

Thanks to correspondent @willh94 for the following:

* Johnny Gargano out for a promo. "Big Johnny Champion" and "You Deserve It" chants. Says he's proud to say Johnny Wrestling is back. Tommaso Ciampa interrupts. Says Johnny followed the champ's lead, and now they both have championships and they own the world. This is the dream they shared and what they always wanted, standing side by side and holding all the gold. Says this is our moment. DIY chants break out. Johnny says there is no our moment, the only reason he came out at the end of TakeOver was to prove he would never need Ciampa.

Velveteen Dream interrupts. Dream says this is cute. Tonight isn't about Gollum and his precious Goldie, or Johnny Badass in the ring. It's about the guy who stole TakeOver just by showing up, and the guy who won the Worlds Collide tournament: Velveteen Dream. Dream says he gets a shot at any NXT title he wants. He and Ciampa go face-to-face, but Dream tells him "The Dream is over....you" and says that means he doesn't want Goldie. Velveteen says he picks Johnny. Johnny brags about representing NXT in the Rumble and says if Dream wants his shot, he can have it, and says "I win." Dream asks if when they face off, is he gonna get Johnny Champion or Johnny Jackass.

* Jaxson Ryker defeated Mansoor. Mansoor is the tryout attendee who cut the promo at WWE Greatest Royal Rumble. Quick squash as expected. Ryker wins with a sit-out chokeslam bomb. Post match, the Forgotten Sons cut a promo saying they will tear through everyone. They say Ryker will leave a trail of bodies in his wake and Cutler and Blake will be remembered as the ones who took the titles from War Raiders. Ryker pulls Mansoor back into the ring and lays him out.

* Drew Gulak defeated Eric Bugenhagen. Bugenhagen is Rick Bugez, who has been making waves on house shows and has been at the PC for a few years. He gets over huge here with an over the top air guitar entrance. Gulak is not impressed and takes control early. Bugenhagen gets some fun offense in, but Gulak locks in the GuLock for the win. Post match, Gulak says he represents 205 as the best submission wrestler in the world and he comes all the way to NXT and gets fed Ben Stiller from Dodgeball. He says if anyone wants to step to him, let's see it. Matt Riddle's music hits to a huge pop. Riddle says the NXT locker room gives their all and if Gulak doesn't get that, he should get out of the ring and out of NXT before he taps him out. Gulak says kick the flip flops off and let's go.

* Matt Riddle defeated Drew Gulak. Great technical match. Good technical stuff to start. They trade submission attempts. Both men to their feet to a crowd pop. Riddle goes for his running corner strike but Gulak cuts him off with a huge dropkick. Gulak takes over with a side headlock. Riddle rolls over for a two, but Gulak keeps the headlock on. More submissions by Gulak, including some brutal looking joint manipulation. Riddle fights up with palm strikes and hits a fisherman suplex. Riddle with some stiff kicks to the chest, but Gulak catches his leg and hits a dragonscrew. Riddle with a bridging suplex for 2. They trade strikes. Riddle catches Gulak and hits a deadlift gutwrench powerbomb, his knee strike, the elbows, and the Bromission for the win. Post-match, they do the Catch Point handshake.

* They send Eric Bugenhagen back out for an long encore of his air band entrance to the delight of the audience. He jams with Kayla Braxton and they may have just made a huge No Way Jose like Star here at Full Sail.

* Io Shirai, Kairi Sane, & Bianca Belair defeated Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, & Marina Shafir. Kairi and Io dance to Bianca's theme. The Horsewomen dominate Kairi to start and tag in and out working her over. Kairi finally gets a hot tag to Io, who runs wild. Kairi goes up and hits the InSane Elbow, but Jessamyn breaks up the pin. Kairi tags Bianca who goes after Shayna. Kairi does a crossbody to the outside and wipes out Jessamyn and Marina. Io blind tags in and hits the moonsault on Shayna and picks up the pin.