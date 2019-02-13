Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

* Dominik Dijakovic defeated Shane Thorne. Thorne still using The Mighty's theme. Good match. Late in the match, Dijakovic moonsaults off the top rope and kicks Thorne out of the ring, then hits an insane springboard spiral dive that elicits a "holy s---" chant from the crowd. Dijak hits Feast Your Eyes for the pin.

* Stacey Ervin Jr. & Humberto Carrillo come out for a match, but Kassius Ohno comes out. He says it's out of character for him to be out here, but he's been doing things that are out of character a bit. Kassius says he was watching the monitor and he saw as the camera panned the crowd, he saw a lot of familiar faces, the "notorious Full Sail crowd." He tells the crowd he detests us and we make him sick, and we think we know everything, but here's something we don't know, he's leaving. He says it's 2019, he's got options, and he's gonna go where he's appreciated. Keith Lee comes out and lays him out, and says "Oh No" then says better yet and does his viral "oh my god" singing voice. He tells Kassius not to let the door hit him in the ass on the way out and apologizes to Stacey and Humberto for the interruption and says for the show to go on.

* Street Profits defeated Humberto Carrillo & Stacey Ervin Jr. The Profits laugh at Ohno and mock him as they make their way to the ring. Brutal spot late in the match where Montez drops Stacey on his head, but Stacey appears okay and gets the tag to Humberto. Profits hit the Doomsday Blockbuster on Stacey and pick up the win. Post match, Profits cut a promo and say they want a piece of the gold-bringing action going around. They say if they are given the ball at anytime, they will run with at and start to call out War Raiders when Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel interrupt. They say opportunities are sacred around here and they deserve it more, and tell the Profits to stand down. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch interrupt and the War Raiders music hits. They say there's an awful lot of talking about their titles, but no fighting and tell the teams to make a move. Undisputed Era run down and and attack the Raiders and roll them into the ring, but they overpower all three teams, Knick them outside, and toss Oney onto the pile. War Raiders stare down Undisputed Era from the ring to end the segment.

* Aliyah defeated Taynara Conti. Mid-match, Vanessa Bourne comes to ringside. Okay match. Aliyah taps out Conti. Vanessa raises Aliyah's hand when Shayna Baszler's music hits. Aliyah and Vanessa bail but Jessamyn and Marina attack on the rank and toss them back in. Shayna disposes of them and Taynara and demands the mic. Shayna says this is a reminder of our reality now. Shayna says do not get in their way, do not cross them, and absolutely do not piss them off.

* Ricochet defeated Adam Cole. Ricochet starts hot with a flurry ending with a huge dive to Cole on the outside. Cole works over the knee of Ricochet, leading to Ricochet not being able to hit his usual spots due to his knee giving out. Ricochet does his diving uppercut for a 2. Cole with a step up enziguri to the top rope on Ricochet. Ricochet goes for the rolling suplex into brainbuster combo but his knee gives out and Cole hits the brainbuster on the knee for 2. Ricochet ducks the running shining wizard for a roll up but only gets 2. They trade strikes, Ricochet goes for a pele but nobody is home and Cole lands a superkick for a nearfall. Ricochet with a hurricanrana, the rolling suplex combo, and Cradle Shock for the pin. Undisputed Era attack as soon as the bell rings, and Aleister Black runs down for the save, but eats a super kick from Cole. Undisputed Era pose over the two before leaving.