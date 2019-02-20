Remember to join us for our live Viewing Party at 8pm ET tonight.

* Keith Lee defeated Kassius Ohno. Lee has a new theme he is singing. Crowd serenades Ohno with "go home" chants to the tune of his theme song. Ohno dominates the start and hits a huge moonsault for two. Ohno picks Lee up and yells "bask in my elbow!" before landing a big strike. Lee picks up Ohno, but he fights off and Lee bumps the ref. While the ref is dazed, Ohno goes for a low blow, but Lee catches the arm and nails a spirit bomb for the win.

* Aleister Black defeated Roderick Strong. Strong in control to start. Aleister fights back and lands a kick and a brainbuster for two. Roderick tosses Aleister into the top turnbuckle, but only gets two. Aleister nails Black Mass outta nowhere and gets the win. Undisputed Era run out post-match. Kyle eats at kick before he can get in the ring. Ricochet runs out for the save and the two clear the ring.

* Mia Yim defeated Xia Li. Back and forth to start. Xia starts to unleash kicks and Mia backs away. Test of strength won by Mia. Xia with some innovative offense. They trade pin attempts. Mia hits Eat Defeat for the pin. Post-match, Shayna, Jessamyn, and Marina run out and attack Mia. Lacey Lane, Jessie, and MJ Jenkins run out, but are quickly dispatched. They destroy Mia and leave.

* The Velveteen Dream defeated Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Championship. Excellent match. Back and forth to start. Velveteen flips out of an arm wrench and slaps Johnny so hard he rolls out of the ring. Dream in control, and toying with Gargano. Velveteen jumps to the ropes, but Gargano pulls him down and takes control of the match. Gargano with a neckbreaker for two. Crowd is split between Gargano and Dream. Gargano irish whips Dream into the buckle and he does the HBK bump to the outside. Gargano plays to the crowd and rolls Dream back in the ring. Dream ducks the rolling kick and hits a Fameasser.

Dream gets Gargano on the top rope and goes for a DVD, but Gargano sunset flips him. Gargano with a superkick on the apron, but Dream cuts him off on the DDT attempt. Gargano fights out of the rolling DVD on the apron and hits the dive, but Dream kicks him out of the air on the middle rope spear attempt. Dream comes up empty going for Purple Rainmaker and Gargano hits a kick for a near-fall. Dream goes for the elbow again, but Gargano rolls out of the ring. Dream jumps to the outside but eats a superkick, a suplex on the apron, and Gargano hits the jumping DDT, but dream kicks out at 2.9. Crowd is on their feet. They trade strikes. Gargano goes for the DIY kick, but Dream catches him with two rolling Dream Valley Drivers and the Purple Rainmaker for the win and the championship. The crowd exploded for this.

After Dream celebrates and goes to leave, Gargano runs back down and attacks Dream and takes the belt. As Johnny poses at the top of the ramp, Ciampa comes out and stands by his side, just like at TakeOver as the tapings end

* Apparently WWE filmed two endings for the live crowd: Weird thing, when Gargano came back to attack Dream, they essentially re-shot the finish with Gargano dodging the Purple Rainmaker and tapping out Dream before leaving with the belt. Possibly filmed extra finishes to mess with the crowd.