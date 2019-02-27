Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for our live Viewing Party.

* The episode opens with footage of The Velveteen Dream winning the NXT North American Title from Johnny Gargano "last week." Gargano comes out without the title and takes the mic. He talks about bringing it to RAW and SmackDown this week, saying he proved to everyone what NXT is really about. Gargano talks about the loss to Dream last week and said it was one of the hardest matches of his life. Gargano admits he failed. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa interrupts and says this week's RAW and SmackDown proves that Gargano is the best version of himself when he's together in the ring with Ciampa. Ciampa says Gargano turned down his help last Wednesday and that's why he lost the title. Ciampa proposes DIY take on The 2019 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament, then they will take the NXT Tag Team Titles at "Takeover: New York" during WrestleMania 35 weekend. Gargano looks at Ciampa, smirks and shakes his hand. DIY is back together for the Dusty Classic

* Aliyah and Vanessa Borne defeated Xia Li and Taynara Conti

* Keith Lee vs. Dominik Dijakovic was a hard-hitting fight that went to a Double Count Out. Lee and Dijakovic kept brawling after the match as officials tried their best to keep them apart. Fans chanted for the match to continue, and chanted for NXT General Manager William Regal to come out and re-start it

* NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler defeated Mia Yim