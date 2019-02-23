Here are spoilers from today's NXT UK TV tapings in Coventry, England (H/T @DeiOwen).

* Ilja Dragunov defeated Ashton Smith (Dark Match)

* NXT UK GM Johnny Saint announces Pete Dunne will defend the WWE UK Championship at NXT TakeOver: New York.

* Tyler Bate defeated James Drake

* Jordan Devlin defeated Dan Moloney

* Kassius Ohno cuts a promo, reading an apology off his phone for Aston Smith.

* Rhea Ripley defeated Xia Brookside. Post-match, Ripley cuts a promo about being the most dominant woman in NXT UK, Viper (Piper Niven) makes her debut and comes out to the ring to face-off with Ripley.

* Mark Andrews vs. Noam Dark ends in a no contest. The referee threw up the "X" signal and both wrestlers would be stretched out.

* WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne and WALTER make their title match at NXT TakeOver: New York official.

WWE UK Title Contract Signing. Pete wants this match as much as we do.



* Kenny Williams and Amir Jordan defeated Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel

* Kay Lee Ray defeated Isla Dawn

* Joe Coffey defeated Trent Seven

* Travis Banks defeated Kassius Ohno

* Viper defeated Killer Kelly. Post-match, Ripley heads out, Viper invites her in the ring, but Ripley passes.

* Joseph Conners defeated Jack Starz

* NXT UK Tag Champs Zack Gibson and James Gibson cut a promo about Amir Jordan and Kenny Williams having a future title shot.

* Toni Storm (c) defeated Jinny (NXT UK Women's Championship)