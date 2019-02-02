Stephanie McMahon Invites Becky Lynch To This Week's WWE RAW

After winning this year's 30-woman Royal Rumble, Becky Lynch didn't waste time with who she wanted to face at WrestleMania. The RAW after the rumble, Lynch showed up and challenged WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey for the title in April.

Stephanie McMahon has now invited Lynch to return to this week's RAW, below is WWE's full preview:

2019 Women's Royal Rumble Winner and SmackDown LIVE Superstar Becky Lynch, who will challenge Ronda Rousey for the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania, has been invited to Raw by Stephanie McMahon. This past Monday night, The Man made her decision to challenge The Baddest Woman on the Planet, sparking a heated exchange with The Rowdy One. Despite suffering an apparent knee injury from Charlotte Flair the following night on the blue brand, Lynch remains confident in her ability to unseat Rousey on The Grandest Stage of Them All. What might Stephanie have in store for The Irish Lass Kicker?

See Also WWE Has Reportedly Decided On Their WrestleMania 35 Main Event

Here's the updated lineup for Monday's RAW:

* Kurt Angle will address his future with WWE.

* Stephanie McMahon invites Becky Lynch to the red brand.

* Sasha Banks and Bayley vs. Nikki Cross and Alicia Fox (Qualifier for Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match)

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley (with Lio Rush) vs. Finn Balor (Non-Title Match)

* Jeff Jarrett (with Road Dogg) vs. Elias