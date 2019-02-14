Steve Austin made an appearance on MMA Tonight and spoke about the comparisons between himself and Becky Lynch and why he thinks her "The Man" gimmick is money. Austin was asked what he thought of people comparing Lynch's current run to his "Stone Cold" persona and felt like if that's what the people believe, then it's true.

"Well, I guess she is, if everybody is saying she is," Austin said. "She does remind me a lot of myself. If you line up that women's roster and you lineup that roster back in the day when I was still in the ring, and you said, 'Hey, I need you to pick out my next breakout Superstar.' I don't think your gonna pick out Becky Lynch and I damn sure know you wouldn't pick me out of that lineup."

Lynch won this year's 30-woman Royal Rumble and challenged WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey the next night on RAW. Earlier this week, Lynch got her knee cleared after she was suspended by Stephanie McMahon until she did so. After attacking both Stephanie and Triple H, once Lynch got her knee cleared, she then had to apologize to get her match. After doing so, it seemed like all was good until Vince McMahon came out and suspended her again, adding Charlotte to the match against Rousey, instead.

Austin spoke about how Lynch has worked her way to the top over the last couple months.

"She has willed herself, she has worked her ass off, "Lynch said. "Studied the game, she got hot, then been cooled off. She's got a little bit of attitude behind her, got a little ticked off and said, 'Hey man, I'm gonna be a star.' Vince McMahon wants everybody there to be a star, he's going to set you up and he's going to give you opportunities. She's made the most of the opportunities and when they tried to slam the door she just kicked the door down and burst right through it."

Austin not only gave a thumbs up to the comparisons between himself and Lynch, but he thought her current gimmick is "money."

"I've loved what she's done, I love what she's doing," Austin said. "I like her swagger. And she's the hottest thing going right now. She's not a person who's dwelling on this being the most athletic match in the world, she's a great worker in the ring, but it's character driven. 'The Man' I love this gimmick, if you're a young lady, calling yourself 'The Man' just like Ric Flair used to be—'To be the man, you gotta beat the man'—but, this is a whole different entity with the way Becky presents it, and obviously, she's a female, it's an awesome gimmick and it's money."

You can listen to Austin's comments in the clip below.

