- Above is the latest from NWA featuring the announcement of Marty Scurll taking on NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis at the 2019 Crockett Cup on April 27 in Concord, North Carolina.

- The Chicago Tribune reported the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group will team up for a regional sports network (The Marquee Sports Network) in February of next year. Wrestling Inc.'s Lavie Margolin speculated last month about ROH finally having weekly shows air in Chicago and New York (via the YES Network) by next year and one of those now looks to be confirmed. Regional sports stations with one or two seasonal properties typically need a fair amount of filler programming during the off-season. ROH would be programming that could be easily slotted in.

- WWE asked the question on Twitter, "Who has the best air guitar?" with videos of Kyle O'Reilly and Eric Bugenhagen both rocking out. NJPW's Hiroshi Tanahashi has involved the air guitar in his appearance for years and responded to the tweet with a "raised hand" emoji and "Go Ace."