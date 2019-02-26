Former WWE Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boys returned to WWE TV on tonight's SmackDown from Charlotte, NC.

The Hardys defeated The Bar's Cesaro and Sheamus in tag team action on tonight's SmackDown. WWE had previously announced Cesaro vs. Johnny Gargano but the tag team match happened instead.

The Hardys haven't teamed since Jeff Hardy went to SmackDown in the 2018 Superstar Shake-up. Matt Hardy would go on to win the RAW Tag Team Titles with Bray Wyatt but he has been out of regular action since last summer, dealing with injuries and healing up. Matt recently revealed that his WWE contract expires next week.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's big return on SmackDown: