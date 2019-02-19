- We noted a while back how Lana had launched a personal YouTube channel. That channel has been re-branded as the official channel for Lana and Rusev now, using their real names, C.J. & Miro Barnyashev. Above is their new intro video, noting that they have plans to launch multiple series on the channel, including a superhero series written by Rusev. They will also be releasing several vlogs of their daily activities, makeup & fashion tutorials, and other content. Lana also has a series called "b---h I'm Salty" and you can see the first episode from that series below:

- As noted, WWE 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick is teasing a WrestleMania 35 announcement for the cruiserweights on tonight's 205 Live episode. WWE is also teasing that the next challenger for WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy will be revealed tonight. They posted the following teaser for the show:

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Murphy may truly be unstoppable Since winning the WWE Cruiserweight Championship at WWE Super Show-Down, Buddy Murphy has demanded competition from the very best Cruiserweights the world has to offer. Whether it's Cedric Alexander, Mustafa Ali, Humberto Carrillo or most recently, Akira Tozawa, Murphy has been on a mission to prove that he is the absolute best and completely unstoppable. In a breath-taking title battle with Tozawa that set the stage for the rest of WWE Elimination Chamber, Murphy and The Stamina Monster left the WWE Universe in awe of the level of competition that can be expected from WWE 205 Live. However, with Tozawa vanquished, Murphy will no doubt be seeking to continue his reign of dominance and will be eager for his next challenger. Who will step up and attempt to stop the Unstoppable? Don't miss WWE 205 Live, tonight at 10/9 C on the award-winning WWE Network!

- Xavier Woods took to Twitter on Tuesday and tweeted this hype video for The New Day, noting that the group plans to hold the SmackDown Tag Team Titles and the WWE Title before 2019 is over.

Woods wrote, "Goals drive us to move forward in life. Goals keep us from ever giving up. Goals brought the New Day together. Our goal is to hold the Tag Team Championships and the WWE Championship over our heads by the end of this years #Wrestlemania #KofiVsBryan #NewDayRocks"

