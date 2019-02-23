- Above, Daniel Bryan recalled a story when Brie Bella called him during a night of drinking when a bar wouldn't let her in because she had one too many. She ended up getting mad, flipping them off, and left on her bike, instantly crashing in the parking lot.

- After this week's episode of RAW, WWE will air a Arrival: Matt Riddle special, according to WWE Network News. The special was actually shown in multiple parts on the WWE PC YouTube channel, but this will debut in its entirety on the Network.

- In the video below, WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival hyped themselves as being the champs "forever" as they look to redefine the tag division. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley eventually rolled up to clink titles with The Revival before saying "Top girls, out." The Revival defeated Chad Gable and Bobby Roode two weeks ago on RAW, while Banks and Bayley outlasted five other teams at last Sunday's Elimination Chamber PPV to become the inaugural champions.