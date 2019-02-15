- WWE released this video tribute for WWE Hall of Famer Pedro Morales, who passed away at the age of 76 on Tuesday.

- We noted before how there had been talk of having WWE NXT Superstar Candice LeRae work some upcoming SmackDown live events, perhaps as a way to get her used to the main roster. PWInsider reports that LeRae and Kairi Sane are currently scheduled to work some of the SmackDown live event loops in March.

- New RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival are apparently campaigning for WWE to bring back the classic tag team title belt designs. You can see recent tweets from Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder below:

The people have spoken @WWE. Don't deny the Universe. Bring back the GOAT championships. pic.twitter.com/3KU6RsJCcb — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) February 14, 2019