- As noted, WWE announced that Becky Lynch "re-injured" her knee at last night's live event in Alexandria, LA after she tried to attack Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka during their main event match. The attack backfired and Flair went to work on Lynch with a steel chair. Above is a longer video from the angle, which shows WWE producer Shawn Daivari helping get Flair to the back, and WWE producer Fit Finlay helping Lynch get to the back with a medic. The video also shows Becky backstage after the attack. WWE's website covered the angle and noted that an update on Becky's status should be coming soon.

- WWE has a new poll asking fans if Daniel Bryan will walk out of tonight's Elimination Chamber match with the WWE Title. As of this writing, 55% voted, "No chance." The rest went with, "Yes, the reign of the Planet's Champion will carry on."

- Today's live WWE Now episode with Mike Rome and Cathy Kelley ended with The Riott Squad crashing the set as they were not happy with being underestimated. The live episode also featured Braun Strowman, AJ Styles and The Miz. The angle with Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan begins around the 31:00 mark.