This year's Oscars was initially set to be hosted by Kevin Hart, but in December he backed away after past jokes from the comedian came to light that contained anti-gay slurs. Hart noted he didn't want to be a "distraction" to the ceremony.

As of right now the Oscars won't have an official host for the first time since 1989.

On Twitter a fan wrote, "If the Academy is so inclined to line up a great host for next year's Oscars, just pick The Rock. Nuff said."

Rock caught this tweet and responded he was actually the first choice for this year's show, but filming Jumanji 2 didn't allow for their schedules to lineup.

Rock wrote, "Ah mahalo dude, I was their first choice to host this year, and my goal was to make it the most fun and entertaining Oscars ever. We all tried hard, but couldn't make it work since I'm shooting Jumanji. Academy and I were super bummed but maybe one day down the road."

Rock is currently promoting his Seven Bucks Productions of Fighting with My Family, a film based on Paige's family in pro wrestling. The lower-budget movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last week and was a surprise hit. The Hollywood Reporter noted that the entire production budget for the movie would barely cover the catering bill for a typical studio movie from Seven Bucks Production. The film was shot for around $11 million, including UK tax incentives, and was then sold to MGM for $17 million in 2017.

The film will open nationwide on Friday, February 22.