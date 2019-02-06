The Rock Reveals Why Major Hollywood Studios Didn't Want To Touch "Fighting With My Family"

The Rock recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter to promote the upcoming "Fighting with My Family" movie and revealed that major studios passed on the movie because of the stigma that pro wrestling still carries.

"We wanted a studio to buy into it, and no one did," Rock said. "We got passed on everywhere. It was a small British comedy about a crazy wrestling family that wasn't famous."

Dany Garcia, Rock's Seven Bucks Productions' co-CEO and ex-wife, added, "Wrestling is the conduit for Paige's journey, and that has a certain stigma."

The lower-budget movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last week and was a surprise hit. The Hollywood Reporter noted that the entire production budget for the movie would barely cover the catering bill for a typical studio movie from Seven Bucks. The film was shot for around $11 million, including UK tax incentives, and was then sold to MGM for $17 million in 2017. The comedy based on Paige's wrestling family will open nationwide on Friday, February 22.

Source: The Hollywood Reporter