Page Six TV tweeted out a video about The Rock's high school days where at 17 years old he was already 6'4" 225lbs.

Due to his dad, WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, working all over the country during his pro wrestling days, Rock would end up going to four different high schools in three states. Thanks to his imposing size and look, classmates actually thought Rock was an undercover cop, which apparently didn't help him much with the ladies.

Rock retweeted the video and noted he was actually that size at 15 years old, not 17.

"Nice trip down memory lane," Rock wrote. "And yes, very true story when I moved from Hawaii to Nashville, I was already 6'4 225lbs. with a 'pornstache' at 15 years old — and the students in my new high school thought I was an undercover cop. All the lovely ladies stayed far away from me."

Rock is currently involved in promoting his Seven Bucks Productions of Fighting with My Family, which opened nationwide yesterday.