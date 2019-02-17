- As seen above, the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video from WWE artist Rob Schamberger features WWE Champion Daniel Bryan on the eco-friendly canvas.

- Rhea Ripley vs. WWE NXT UK Women's Champion Toni Storm will air on this Wednesday's NXT UK episode on the WWE Network. As noted, Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews vs. The Coffey Brothers will also air this coming Wednesday. WALTER vs. Kassius Ohno has been announced to air on the February 27 NXT UK episode.

- Production has officially wrapped on "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" with former WWE Champion The Rock. The Fast & Furious spin-off will hit theaters on Friday, August 2. As noted, the movie will feature Roman Reigns in his big screen debut. Reigns plays the role of Duke Hobbs, the brother to Rock's character.

Rock posted the following on wrapping the movie this weekend, noting that this was the most challenging film he's ever produced & starred in:

Last men standing.

HOBBS & SHAW is officially wrapped.

Easily the most challenging film I've ever produced and starred in, however based on the fans' insanely hyped "break the internet" reactions to our first trailer — this film is also shaping up to be my most rewarding.

A HUGE bald and brotherly MAHALO to the man who trusted me and our chemistry and "pushed all his chips in" to make something bad ass and fun for the fans.

My uso @jasonstatham.

He's one legit talented and tough bastard and the pure joy I got from making him laugh so f--king hard during the our takes he couldn't even talk, I will always remember with evil glee.

Finally, one of the best heli pilots in the world @fred_north demonstrating here our extreme commitment we all had to deliver the goods to our worldwide audience.

#ThatsAWrap #LastMenStanding #AllChipsIn

#HOBBSANDSHAW AUGUST 2nd

@sevenbucksprod

HOBBS & SHAW - out.

My gratitude runs deep in sayin' this goodbye.

To EVERYONE who committed their talents and time to making our movie as great as it can be and for putting their trust in me to help drive this passion project forward - THANK YOU.

This production will always be more than a movie to me.

It's represents a soul, a DNA, a toughness, a perseverance and a CULTURE.

I love you all and a big fa'afetai tele lava again for trusting me on this one.

Audience always comes first... and they're gonna have a f--king blast! ??????

#ThatsAWrap #HobbsAndShaw #Culture

AUGUST 2ND WORLDWIDE

@sevenbucksprod