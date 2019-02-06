The Undertaker's First Non-WWE Appearance Update

We noted back in October how The Undertaker would be making his first non-WWE appearances in the UK for a three-night tour with Inside The Ropes. Dates announced for the "Rise of The Taker" tour are April 30 in London, May 1 in Glasgow and May 2 in Manchester.

The Dead Man's first non-WWE appearance will actually come just a few days earlier on Sunday, April 28 at a "For The Love of Wrestling" convention in Liverpool. Taker will be appearing at the convention along with several WWE Hall of Famers including Ric Flair, Bret Hart, Booker T, Lita, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and other wrestling stars, such as Christian and Eric Bischoff.

Tickets for the convention appearance are still available. Photo-op session tickets for the convention are $151.00. All tickets for the three-night tour from Inside The Ropes have been sold out for some time.

See Also Photo: The Undertaker Poses With Impact Stars Eli Drake And Taya Valkyrie

As noted, Taker made news today after removing WWE references from his social media accounts, which he's using more often these days. Taker replaced those references with an e-mail address for business inquiries & appearance bookings. It will be very interesting to see how often Taker chooses to accept bookings for non-WWE appearances. This does not mean he will be wrestling for any other promotion.

Taker's WrestleMania 35 status is reportedly up in the air after Dave Meltzer recently reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that The Dead Man was not planned for a top WrestleMania match at last word, but that those matches were subject to adjustment.

???????????? The Deadman's first ever appearance outside of the WWE, and we are very proud to be the company bringing him to you.

They do not come bigger than this! ???????????? #theundertaker @theundertaker @WrestlingTravel pic.twitter.com/2uA3V9aalx — For The Love of Wrestling (@FtloWrestling) January 19, 2019