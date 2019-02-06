Title Match After Last Night's WWE SmackDown / 205 Live Tapings

After last night's WWE SmackDown / 205 Live television tapings, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka defended her title against Charlotte Flair.

Asuka defeated Charlotte via submission with the Asuka Lock. Asuka vs. Charlotte was also the dark match at last week's SmackDown taping in Phoenix, which had the same ending.

Both Asuka and Charlotte Flair currently do not have a match scheduled for the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view next Sunday, February 17th. Asuka never appeared on last night's episode of SmackDown Live, while Charlotte Flair was involved in a promo with Becky Lynch before being told to leave the ring by Triple H.

Below are some photos from the match:

The dark match is Charlotte v Asuka, my son is complaining up a storm but you better believe we're staying. pic.twitter.com/iLIoSMCmtd — KevFun Newburn (@KevinNewburn) February 6, 2019

Charlotte Flair vs Asuka is the dark match to end the show. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/CrOikv0HBy — ScottyWrestling31 (@ScottyStyles29) February 6, 2019