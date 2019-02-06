Wrestling Inc.

Title Match After Last Night's WWE SmackDown / 205 Live Tapings

By Raj Giri | February 06, 2019

After last night's WWE SmackDown / 205 Live television tapings, WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Asuka defended her title against Charlotte Flair.

Asuka defeated Charlotte via submission with the Asuka Lock. Asuka vs. Charlotte was also the dark match at last week's SmackDown taping in Phoenix, which had the same ending.

Both Asuka and Charlotte Flair currently do not have a match scheduled for the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view next Sunday, February 17th. Asuka never appeared on last night's episode of SmackDown Live, while Charlotte Flair was involved in a promo with Becky Lynch before being told to leave the ring by Triple H.

Below are some photos from the match:




