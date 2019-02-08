Ruby Riott vs. RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is now official for the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view.

The Chamber pay-per-view takes place on February 17 from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Below is the current card:

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Title

Jeff Hardy vs. Samoa Joe vs. Mustafa Ali vs. AJ Styles vs. Randy Orton vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

Elimination Chamber for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

The IIconics vs. Nia Jax & Tamina Snuka vs. Sarah Logan & Liv Morgan vs. Naomi & Carmella vs. Bayley & Sasha Banks vs. Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The Usos vs. Shane McMahon and The Miz (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Buddy Murphy (c)

RAW Women's Title Match

Ruby Riott vs. Ronda Rousey (c)