Earlier today at ROH / NJPW Honor Rising, ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes put out a challenge to the IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny. The duo wanted a titles vs. titles match at the upcoming G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden on April 6.

Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa headed out to the ring and accepted the challenge, the two teams would hold up their respective titles in the ring.

Below is the updated card:

* Jay White (c) vs. New Japan Cup 2019 Winner (IWGP Heavyweight Championship)

* ROH World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes vs. IWGP Tag Team Champions Guerrillas of Destiny (Titles vs. Titles Match)