Tommaso Ciampa Gives Props To NXT Stars, Talks Disinterest In Main Roster Call-Up

NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa spoke with The Independent about why NXT is the place to be and where the women's revolution started in WWE. Here are some of the highlights:

NXT and moving to the main roster:



"A lot of people keep saying that NXT is the next generation, future stars. They're wrong. We are the current stars. We're the present. I am the NXT champion. I am the greatest champion in all of sports entertainment. That's not excluding RAW and SmackDown, that's including them. There is no getting called up. If anything those people should hope they be brought back to NXT. This is the hottest brand in the entire universe right now."

Some of NXT's newest additions:

"I love competition. I love when all the eyes are on me. I love Matt Riddle. I love Keith Lee. I love Dominik Dijakovic. I love these guys because they're going to continue to push me."

Where the women's revolution started:

"This women's evolution has been going on the last five years, and it started in NXT. Bayley and Sasha Banks and all these great women before have raised the bar. Now we're seeing it again. Shayna Baszler is legit. Jessamyn Duke. Now we have Bianca Belair. It's a great group throughout. It's what makes NXT so special. There is nothing like professional wrestling live let alone NXT. It's the best live show that money can by."

Ciampa talks more about NXT's place in the history books. You can check out the full interview by clicking here.