- Above is video of Cathy Kelley talking to WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano after their non-title win over RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival last night on RAW in Lafayette, LA. Caruso asked how the former DIY partners felt after making their red brand debuts.

"I don't know, it's a weird feeling," Gargano said. "I don't know really how to feel. I don't think any of it has set in yet. I'm one of those types of people that kind of takes things as they come. This has all been such a whirlwind. I don't know, I'm numb right now. I don't know if that's a good thing or a bad thing, but I'm incredibly numb. Yeah, I don't know..."

Ciampa added, "This is not a surprise. We're the two best performers in all of WWE. We turned NXT into the A Show. We walked into Monday Night RAW and we beat the tag team champions on our first night. This isn't happenstance. I'm the greatest sports entertainer of all time, he's Johnny Wrestling. Whether you call us DIY or not doesn't matter. You will call us champions, you will call us legends, you will remember us forever."

- WWE SmackDown Superstar Tye Dillinger turns 38 years old today while El Torito turns 37, ECW Original Danny Doring turns 45 and ECW Original Francine turns 47. Also, today would have been the 71st birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Big John Studd.

- Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins aren't giving up on their shot at the RAW Tag Team Titles, despite another loss on last night's RAW. For those who missed it, Ryder and Hawkins lost to Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik of Lucha House Party on last night's show. Ryder took to Twitter after the loss and said he's still here.

Hawkins wrote, "Well, at least I didn't lose to @KalistoWWE. Sorry @ZackRyder. I'm really trying. #RAW"

Ryder wrote, "I'm #StillHere...and I'm not going anywhere until we end @thecurthawkins' losing streak and become 2 TIME TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS!"

