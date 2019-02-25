Tonight's WWE RAW will take place from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia as the Road to WrestleMania 35 continues.

RAW tonight will feature the 70th birthday celebration for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch are expected to appear. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was scheduled for tonight's RAW at one point but he was recently pulled from the listing. The big news going into tonight's RAW is the return of Roman Reigns, making his first appearance since late October 2018. Reigns is set to give an update on his leukemia battle.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's show:

* The Big Dog is back

* A birthday celebration worthy of The Nature Boy

* NXT Superstars on the rise

* There's something about Dean Ambrose

* Who will be The Boss 'N' Hug Connection's first challengers?

