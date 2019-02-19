Tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live will take place from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana with the fallout from Elimination Chamber.

No matches have been announced for tonight but we will find out the WWE Fastlane opponent for WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. There will also be a segment with The Miz issuing a public apology to Shane McMahon for their SmackDown Tag Team Titles loss to The Usos at Elimination Chamber.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight's SmackDown:

* "The New" Daniel Bryan's WWE Fastlane opponent to be revealed

* The Miz to issue a public apology to Shane McMahon

* How will Charlotte Flair react to Becky Lynch's assault?

* Can Kofi Kingston rebound from tough Elimination Chamber defeat?

* Will the NXT takeover continue?

Stick with us throughout the day for updates on tonight's shows and join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.