Tonight's WWE RAW from the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana saw WWE NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa and NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano reunite as DIY to make their main roster debuts. They defeated RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival in a non-title match.

As noted, Triple H announced earlier in the show that Ricochet, Gargano, Ciampa and Aleister Black would be making their main roster debuts tonight. Ricochet has already debuted, teaming with WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor for a win over Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley.

Below are photos and videos from DIY's win over The Revival: