After making their RAW debuts on last night's episode from Lafayette, LA, four of the top WWE NXT Superstars made their blue brand debuts on tonight's SmackDown from New Orleans, LA.

Tonight's SmackDown saw Aleister Black defeat Andrade in singles action. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa & NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano then teamed up to defeat The Bar's Cesaro and Sheamus in tag team action. Ricochet later defeated Eric Young in singles action.

For those who missed it, Monday's RAW saw Gargano & Ciampa defeat RAW Tag Team Champions The Revival in a non-title match while Black defeated Elias, and Ricochet teamed with WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor for a win over Bobby Lashley & Lio Rush.

Below are photos and videos from tonight's matches on SmackDown: