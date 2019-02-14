- Above is the latest episode of WWE Playlist, featuring surprising Superstar smooches for Valentine's Day. The video features John Cena & Vickie Guerrero, Lana & Dolph Ziggler, The Great Khali & WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix, and others.

- Bray Wyatt is reportedly very close to a return to the ring for WWE, according to PWInsider. Word is that Wyatt is hoping to be medically cleared by WWE doctors very soon. Wyatt worked a live event in late December, defeating Baron Corbin, which was his first match since the Starrcade live event in November. He defeated Corbin that night as well. There's no word yet on what WWE has planned for Wyatt's return to the storylines but he has been away since dropping the RAW Tag Team Titles with Matt Hardy last summer.

- WWE tweeted this video looking at Superstars praising Kofi Kingston for his one-hour-plus performance in the Gauntlet Match main event on this week's SmackDown. Replacing the injured Mustafa Ali, Kofi will now do battle for the WWE Title at Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view, inside the Chamber, against champion Daniel Bryan, Randy Orton, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy.