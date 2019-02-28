- Above is a new WWE Network Hidden Gem clip for this week, featuring WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Sgt. Craig "Pitbull" Pittman engaging in some friendly competition at the WCW Power Plant back in the summer of 1998. The full upload on the WWE Network runs almost 4.5 minutes.

- Charly Caruso confirmed on Twitter that she will be a part of the next season of WWE's Total Divas, which is still filming. As we've noted, the 9th season will see The Bella Twins leave the show. The season will feature RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Sonya Deville, Carmella, Natalya, Naomi and Nia Jax.

- Vignettes for Nina Samuels began airing on WWE NXT UK TV this week, as seen below. Samuels worked a few dark matches, live event matches and TV matches in 2018, also competing in the tournament to crown the first-ever NXT UK Women's Champion. She also defeated Lana Austin back on the January 23 NXT UK TV episode, but it looks like they are officially introducing her to the brand now. She worked the recent NXT UK TV tapings in Coventry, England and wrestled Charlie Morgan, which should be her next match on the WWE Network. Samuels first got a taste of WWE work a few years back when she appeared on RAW in London as one of the "Rosebuds" for Adam Rose.