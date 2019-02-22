As noted, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that Roman Reigns will make his WWE TV return on Monday's RAW from Atlanta, to address his battle with leukemia. Reigns, who has been away since announcing the diagnosis and relinquishing the WWE Universal Title back in late October, will also appear on ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday.
Several WWE Superstars took to Twitter to react to the announcement on Reigns making his return.
Triple H wrote, "No one fights harder and is tougher than @WWERomanReigns. Can't wait to see him back in his yard this Monday on #Raw and hear how his battle is going."
Rusev joked, "I'll take the Superman Punch and the spear brother, @WWERomanReigns"
Below are reactions from Triple H, Rusev, Mandy Rose, Titus O'Neil, Natalya, Bobby Roode, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sasha Banks, Killian Dain, Zack Ryder, Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, Drew Gulak, Aiden English and Curtis Axel:
.@WWERomanReigns (aka Joe Anoa'i) will address the status of his fight with leukemia this Monday on Raw. #fighter #proud #classy pic.twitter.com/kgXD8SHwVc— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) February 21, 2019
No one fights harder and is tougher than @WWERomanReigns.— Triple H (@TripleH) February 22, 2019
Can't wait to see him back in his yard this Monday on #Raw and hear how his battle is going. https://t.co/593ezcnNy4
Welcome back @WWERomanReigns ???????? #fighter https://t.co/lbBl2mZOqO— Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) February 21, 2019
.@WWERomanReigns I'm looking forward to having you back on @WWE #RAW this week??????— Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) February 21, 2019
February 21, 2019
#Glorious news..... @RomanReigns https://t.co/TmzZhBQBT6— Bobby Roode (@REALBobbyRoode) February 21, 2019
???????????? https://t.co/WQf4SOtuAB— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) February 21, 2019
Major respect ?? https://t.co/0ozY1p44bb— Killian Dain (@KillianDain) February 21, 2019
Stay strong Roman! https://t.co/FzpgtSb99P— Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) February 22, 2019
Back to his yard. Can't wait. https://t.co/tQQ9Uorw6V— Tony Nese (@TonyNese) February 21, 2019
Hell yeah! https://t.co/5gXOzLZDtn— Ariya Daivari (@AriyaDaivariWWE) February 21, 2019
Welcome back to #RAW Big Dog! pic.twitter.com/msOUm4dRad— Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) February 21, 2019
Happy to see Big Uce! #Raw https://t.co/jl2C238ZbU— Aiden English (@WWEDramaKing) February 21, 2019
We will meet you on your bus Uce! #BTeam https://t.co/yQSpMlo8DY— Curtis Axel (@RealCurtisAxel) February 21, 2019
I'll take the Superman Punch and the spear brother, @WWERomanReigns— Rusev (@RusevBUL) February 22, 2019