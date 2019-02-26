- Above are the top 10 moments from last night's WWE RAW in Atlanta.

- WWE SummerSlam 2019 Travel Packages will go on sale Tuesday, March 5 at 12pm ET via SummerSlamTravel.com. Individual tickets for SummerSlam will go on sale Friday, March 15. The 2019 SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on August 11.

The various packages include tickets to the WWE NXT "Takeover: Toronto" event on August 10, SummerSlam, RAW and SmackDown, plus bonus events such as Superstar Experiences, breakfast with Superstars and Legends, a Toronto Boat Cruise with Superstars and Legends, hotel rooms, and more. Full details on the packages are at this link. Below are prices:

* Championship Package with 4-night hotel accommodations: 1 person - $3,855, 2 people - $3,220 person, 3 people - $3,030 per person, 4 people - $2,920 per person

* Championship Package with 3-night hotel accommodations: 1 person - $3,365, 2 people - $2,890 per person, 3 people - $2,745 per person, 4 people - $2,665 per person

* Platinum Package with 4-night hotel accommodations: 1 person - $2,625, 2 people - $1,990 per person, 3 people - $1,800 per person, 4 people - $1,690 per person

* Platinum Package with 3-night hotel accommodations: 1 person - $2,160, 2 people - $1,685 per person, 3 people - $1,540 per person, 4 people - $1,460 per person

* Golden Package Tier 1 with 4-night hotel accommodations: 1 person - $2,265, 2 people - $1,635 per person, 3 people - $1,440 per person, 4 people - $1,330 per person

* Golden Package Tier 1 with 3-night hotel accommodations: 1 person - $1,840, 2 people - $1,365 per person, 3 people - $1,220 per person, 4 people - $1,140 per person

* Golden Package Tier 2 with 4-night hotel accommodations: 1 person - $2,145, 2 people - $1,515 per person, 3 people - $1,320 per person, 4 people - $1,210 per person

* Golden Package Tier 2 with 3-night hotel accommodations: 1 person - $1,740, 2 people - $1,270 per person, 3 people - $1,125 per person, 4 people - $1,040 per person

- As noted, it was announced today that The Honky Tonk Man will be going into the WWE Hall of Fame this year during WrestleMania 35 Weekend. Triple H took to Twitter today and praised the former WWE Intercontinental Champion.

Triple H wrote, "A man who IS entertainment ... He shaked, rattled, and rolled into @WWE history books with a #ICTitle reign of over 450 days. Congratulations @OfficialHTM and welcome to the #WWEHOF!"

You can see Triple H's full tweet below: